Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Serge Aurier wanted by AC Milan

Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Serge Aurier wanted by AC Milan

31 October, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from Calciomercato (h/t ESPN Live blog), Italian giants AC Milan are monitoring Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier.

Aurier was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs during the summer transfer window, but he ended up staying at the club.

AC Milan are keeping a close eye on him and could make a move during the January transfer window.

Tottenham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Stats

Aurier has been highly frustrating this season with his performances. He is the club’s first-choice full-back at the moment, but his form has been hugely disappointing.

The 26-year-old has started in five Premier League games and has one assist to his name. He also grabbed one assist in the Champions League for Spurs.

However, Aurier has already picked up one red card in the Premier League already (against Southampton), and his recent performance against Liverpool at Anfield was really poor.

It remains to be seen whether AC Milan come up with a presentable offer for him in January. He could be sold in the next transfer window, provided Spurs find a good replacement.

Report: Dwight Gayle was left bruised by Newcastle's decision to award his No 9 shirt to Joelinton
Report: Marco Silva does not view Lewis Gibson as part of Everton first-team picture this season

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com