Tottenham focused on the signing of Carlos Vinicius

Tottenham have been linked with the likes of Haris Seferovic and Carlos Vinicius this summer.

The London club tried to sign Seferovic twice this year but they have been unsuccessful both times.





As per latest reports (h/t Sportwitness), the Premier League club are now focused on signing Carlos Vinicius instead.

The 25-year-old Brazilian striker has done exceedingly well for Benfica and he could prove to be a superb long term investment for Tottenham.

He managed to score 24 goals for the Portuguese side last season and he could be the ideal alternative to Harry Kane.

Tottenham need someone to share the goal-scoring burden with the England international and perhaps replace him when he is injured.

Carlos Vinicius certainly has the talent to succeed in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can agree on a deal with Benfica for the striker.

Apparently Daniel Levy does not want to pay over €30 million for the striker and Benfica are not willing to sell him on a bargain.

It seems that the Premier League club will have to shell out big money in order to convince the Portuguese side to sell the player.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks. Signing a striker should be a priority for Tottenham before the transfer window closes.