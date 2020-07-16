Tottenham fans react to Tanguy Ndombele injury update

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Tanguy Ndombele will miss the rest of the season with an injury.

Mourinho said: “I know Ndombele will not help us because the injury will keep him out for the next two matches”.





The Frenchman has had a horrible debut season with the Londoners this year. He has been struggling with injuries and form since the start.

It will be interesting to see if Ndombele can turn his Tottenham career around next year. When Spurs signed him, he was expected to be a game-changer for them.

The former Lyon ace is a world-class talent and his ability is beyond question. However, he will have to get himself fit in order to make an impact and justify the fee Spurs paid for him.

Ndombele has been linked with a move away from Spurs already and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners can manage to hold on. There were rumours of a fall-out between the player and Jose Mourinho as well.

That said, Mourinho recently backed the player to succeed at Spurs. He claimed that the talent is there and Ndombele should be able to turn it around.

Some of the Tottenham fans seem quite frustrated with Ndombele’s recurring injury problems this season and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his situation.

Here is what they had to say earlier.

Surely a competent medical before signing would have shown how unfit he was going to be, no? — Connor (@nyTHFC) July 15, 2020

Sorry but the guy is a disgrace. Completely wasting his unbelievable talent.

Akinfenwa has more movement than him — Spursgotlevyd (@spursgotlevyd) July 15, 2020

Team keep this run up, the lad is getting further and further down the pecking order. Shown nothing this season. — To Dare Is To Do…Nothing? (@TDITDNothing) July 15, 2020

Hardly a miss. — THFC1976 (@THFCsince76) July 15, 2020