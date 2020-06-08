Tottenham fans react to Southampton chief’s comments on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Southampton chief Martin Semmens has confirmed that if a club is willing to meet their demands for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, they will sanction a sale.

He said recently: “Let’s be clear about Pierre, he’s been absolutely upfront with us and everybody publicly that he sees himself at the very highest level of football. He wants to win the league, he wants to win the Champions League either with us or somebody else and at some point he’s going to either have to drive us to that level or move somewhere else to do it.





“If there’s a club out there that can win the Champions League and they think Pierre can improve their team, if they can pay for him then in the end we have to let him go.”

The 24-year-old has just one year left on his current deal and he has been linked with a move to Tottenham. Everton have been linked with the Danish playmaker as well.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move for the midfielder in the coming weeks.

They need a midfield controller and Hojbjerg would be ideal. He has shown his quality in the Premier League and he is good enough to succeed at a top club.

Hojbjerg could be the ideal partner for Ndombele and Sissoko in the midfield next season.

If Spurs come calling with a concrete offer, the midfielder is likely to be tempted. It would be a massive step up for him.

He would get to play for a world class manager like Jose Mourinho and Spurs could provide him with the opportunity to play European football as well.

Some of the Tottenham fans seem excited about the comments from Semmens and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

Here are a few tweets from earlier.

Get him. If we dont then i dont know for this club — Eren (@erenn230) June 7, 2020

This is a no brainer, even we can’t screw this up — 👑 (@Tangangbusiness) June 7, 2020

Perfect signing for what we need and what we can afford — Jack Law (@CustardCreamz) June 7, 2020

Absolutely, brilliant DM with PL experience!! — Lee Sutton (@Lee82Sutton) June 7, 2020

Exactly what we need. — Murphy (@thebloodyn9ne) June 7, 2020