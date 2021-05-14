Tottenham fans react to Real Madrid’s reported interest in Tanguy Ndombele

Real Madrid are thought to be interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The 24-year-old has been quite impressive for the London club this season and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side are willing to sanction his departure in the summer.





The Frenchman has managed to adapt to English football after a mixed first season and he has a big future ahead of himself.

Ndombele is only just starting to show his true qualities and selling him now would be quite surprising.

Tottenham paid around £54 million for the midfielder back in 2019 and they will be looking to recoup most of that if Real Madrid come calling.

According to Football Insider, the Spanish side have a strong interest in the Spurs midfielder and they have already made an approach for the Frenchman.

Tottenham are yet to appoint a long term replacement for Jose Mourinho and it will be interesting to see what the new manager decides.

The Londoners could be keen on offloading the 24-year-old if the new manager is not keen on the player.

The Spanish outfit are thought to be looking at potential long term replacements for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Ndombele has six goals and four assists to his name so far this season and he is only going to get better with experience and coaching.

Some of the Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the transfer links with Real Madrid and here is what they had to say.

Cash in on him, 2 years have proved he’s clearly not suited to the Prem. Use the money to reinvest in the squad — Musa Nafi (@MusaNafi1) May 14, 2021

Sell him. £50m or more 👋🏻👋🏻 Has skills no doubt but not athletic enough, doesn’t effect games enough, rarely scores, few assists. He’s very replaceable. — Martin Baird (@MartinBaird44) May 14, 2021

If we can recoup good money for him I personally would let him go. He's not done enough to convince me he really wants to play for the shirt and that money could be reinvested in the back four! — Reuben Jones (@ReubenJones78) May 14, 2021

Please sell him for 70 million. Guy is ball watching half the time during defence and never tracks back. One of the lazy recruit. — Vishal Vora (@VipulV2304) May 14, 2021

Definitely sell if we get our money back, his game is much more suited to La Liga, 20 months with us and not one stand out performance imo — THFCfrom69 (@laggers61) May 14, 2021

if we can make a profit on him, we should let him go. hasn't worked out as well anyway, can't last a full match We should've signed Bruno when we had a chance — SpurOn (@SpursSingh) May 14, 2021

If he needs a lift to the airport gimme a shout — COCKNEY YIDDO (@cockney_yid) May 14, 2021

