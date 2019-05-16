Tottenham fans react to links with Nabil Fekir

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir could leave the club this summer and Tottenham are keen on signing him.
According to Le Parisien, the Londoners are interested in the attacking midfielder.
Fekir was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last summer but the deal collapsed in the end. Apparently, the Reds pulled out due to medical reasons.
It will be interesting to see if Tottenham manage to get the deal over the line this summer.
The French international is a very good player and he would improve Pochettino’s squad significantly.
Fekir is an excellent passer in the final third and he can score lots of goals as well. His flair and technique will improve Tottenham going forward.
Also, the Lyon ace can play as a false nine as well as in the wide positions if needed.
He has scored 11 goals for Lyon this season.
Fekir has just one year left on his deal and Lyon will be forced to sell him for cheap this summer. Tottenham could snap him up on a bargain if they move quickly.
Some of the Tottenham fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential arrival. Here are some of the reactions.
100m to Lyon should easily cover him and Ndombele
— TrickTrick (@TrickTrick85) May 15, 2019
Too hard to believe this Rick
— Mitch (@MazyMitch) May 15, 2019
Would better option than wasting millions on Bale!!!
— Adrian (@adrianstixs) May 15, 2019
Fekir’s signing would be a real coup for us. Good player to replace Eriksen. That left foot of his is 🔥
— Larry Otero (@Wanderer1014) May 15, 2019
Him or Zaha ??
I would take Zaha simply because he used to the league and proved wt he capable of
— GiovanniVanKane (@GiovanniVanBale) May 15, 2019