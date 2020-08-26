Tottenham fans react to links with Matt Doherty

Tottenham are thought to be closing in on the signing of Matt Doherty from Wolves.

The 28-year-old was a key player for Nuno’s team last season and he should prove to be a useful addition to Jose Mourinho’s defence.





Tottenham are in desperate need of a quality right back and Doherty would be an upgrade on the likes of Aurier.

As per Independent, the player could cost around £20 million. Doherty picked up six goals and four assists for Wolves last season.

Doherty has considerable experience of the Premier League and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact for Tottenham next season.

Jose Mourinho has done well to improve Tottenham’s midfield with the signing of Hojbjerg and if he can add a quality defender like Doherty, the Londoners would be in a good position to challenge for a top-four finish next year.

Some of the Tottenham fans seemed quite excited with the potential signing and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Doherty. Here is what they had to say earlier.

Aurier for Doherty is a great swap. Actually buzzing for this — Dec (@holmesprice) August 26, 2020

He’ll be a good signing — King 👑 (@king_thfc) August 26, 2020