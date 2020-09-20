Tottenham fans react to links with Jesse Lingard

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard this summer.

According to Daily Star, Jose Mourinho wants a reunion with the 27-year-old and the Londoners could look to sign him in a deal worth around £30 million.





It would be very surprising if Tottenham decided to move for the Manchester United attacker this summer. The 27-year-old has been quite mediocre for the Red Devils and he is hardly going to improve Tottenham.

Spurs need to improve their attacking options and they must aim for someone with higher potential. Lingard could be a decent backup for Kane but it wouldn’t be an inspiring addition to the squad.

Lingard has not started a Premier League game for Manchester United since January and he’s unwanted at the club. It is highly likely that Manchester United will agree to cash in on him if there is a reasonable offer on the table.

However, Tottenham must aim higher if they wish to challenge for the Premier League title in the coming seasons.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions on the links with Jesse Lingard and here is what they had to say.

dont dare ruin my evening — augz (@ausnoff) September 19, 2020

Had to spoil a great day didn’t you Mou — no context tottenham (@nocontextspurs) September 19, 2020

Don’t back the manager this time — Liam (@LiamG_THFC) September 19, 2020

We need a striker not a cheerleader. — Mr. Stupid (@stupidifyven) September 20, 2020

I hope this is wrong, nowhere near good enough — Jamie Richards (@Jamie50R) September 19, 2020