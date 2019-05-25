Tottenham fans react to links with Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham are in talks to sign the Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer.
According to AS, Spurs want the Argentine playmaker to replace Eriksen next season.
The Danish international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
The report adds that Spurs are willing to pay around €60 million for Lo Celso.
The Argentine has had a very good season with Real Betis and he managed to pick up 16 goals and 6 assists for them.
Lo Celso joined Betis on a loan deal from PSG but the La Liga side activated a purchase option for him in April.
It will be interesting to see if they are willing to sell him this summer.
Lo Celso certainly has the talent to make it at the top level and Pochettino can help fulfil his potential. He will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham side.
Some of the Tottenham fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the midfielder’s potential arrival this summer.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Never gonna happen. Has only just made his move from PSG permanent
— SamTHFC (@Pinky4367) May 25, 2019
there is contact. He has signed permanently in order to be sold on for profit. similar to jovic
— Tottenham ITK (@epllion) May 25, 2019
He’s class (if we can get a deal done).
— The Last Goy Scout (@Lift_Angry_) May 25, 2019
Worth every cent.
— alexander hamilton (@alexand169) May 25, 2019
He is crack. I want him in Spurs
— Jessie Navajas (@JessieNavajas) May 25, 2019