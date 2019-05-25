Tottenham fans react to links with David Brooks

Tottenham are thought to be keen on the Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks as per the Sun.
The 21-year-old has had an impressive season in the Premier League and it is no surprise that the top teams are interested in him.
The Cherries midfielder is a prodigious talent who is destined to reach the very top.
The attacking midfielder can play in a number of positions and he will add creativity and goals to the Tottenham midfield.
Brooks has scored 7 goals in the Premier League this past season.
Pochettino could develop him into a star in future. However, agreeing a deal with Bournemouth could prove complicated this summer.
The Cherries signed Brooks for a fee of £11.5 million last summer and they will not want to lose him so soon.
Even if they are forced to sell, they will demand a premium.
It will be interesting to see if Daniel Levy is willing to break the bank for the young midfielder.
He could be the long term successor for Christian Eriksen. The Spurs ace has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.
Here is how the Tottenham fans have reacted to the links with David Brooks.
Wilson NO!
Brooks YES !!
— Mthimban’ Dlamini (@TenMillion007) May 25, 2019
Brooks, yes please. Wilson, not so sure.
— JEJakobsen ⏳ (@NuffNonsense) May 25, 2019
Brooks has the potential to be brilliant and Poch would take him to the next level. Wilson’s injury past makes me doubt his value. £80M high for additional squad players. #COYS #THFC
— John Hueston (@johnrhueston) May 25, 2019
Yes please
— Brad Burke (@BradBurke_) May 25, 2019
Doubt it
— craig hopkins (@craighopkins3) May 25, 2019