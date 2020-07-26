Tottenham fans react to links with Callum Wilson

Tottenham are interested in signing the Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson this summer.

As per Sun, Daniel Levy is prepared to submit an offer for the player.





Wilson could leave the Cherries for as little as £10m and he could prove to be a good addition to Mourinho’s squad.

Spurs need a backup striker and Wilson would be ideal. The 28-year-old could partner Kane in attack as well depending on the opposition and the game plan.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a deal with the Cherries for their star striker in the coming weeks, especially if Bournemouth go down.

Eddie Howe’s men are currently 19th in the table and they will have to win their final game and hope that Watford loses theirs.

Wilson has done well for the Cherries in the Premier League so far and he has the quality to make the step up to a bigger club.

Spurs could provide him with the opportunity to showcase his talent in European competitions as well. The player is likely to be tempted if Mourinho comes calling this summer.

Some of the Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with Wilson. Here is what they had to say.

Bargain tbf. 2 years ago linked with 50mil move to Chelsea. I’d take it. — Steven Bowen (@bowen9123) July 25, 2020

Good back up for Kane. Needed someone since losing Llorente. Wilson fits the bill at that price — SpursStark777 (@SpursStark777) July 26, 2020

Seeing how is the market, good move. If mourinho wants him, then i wants him too 😎 — PeacePaixPaz (@PeacePaixPaz201) July 25, 2020

Would be a very good option, proven in the league so could rely on him for the 3 months Kane is out injured every season 👍🏻 — Alan Warren 🤔 (@AlanWarren77) July 26, 2020

For that money and if he’s willing to sit on the bench forever I’m all for it — Jace (@JaceTucker1) July 25, 2020