Tottenham fans react to links with Andre Gomes

Tottenham are apparently closing in on a deal for the Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.
The midfielder was on loan at Everton this past season and he had a very good spell with them.
The Catalan giants are now looking to offload him permanently and Spurs are keen.
As per the Sun, the Londoners are nearing an agreement for the Portuguese international.
Tottenham need a creative central midfielder and Gomes could prove to be a superb signing. He has already adapted to the English league and he has shown his quality in the Premier League.
Considering the reported fee of £35m, it could prove to be a bargain in future.
Gomes is still young and he is yet to reach his peak. The 25-year-old will only improve under Pochettino’s guidance and he could develop into a Premier League star.
During his time in La Liga, he was regarded as a world-class prospect. If he can recapture his confidence and form with Spurs, he will be a very useful option.
Some of the Tottenham fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential arrival. Here are some of the reactions.
Gomes and Sessegnon announced together the moment the window opens would go some way to make up for not signing anyone this season. #COYS #THFC
— richard smith (@richmooksmith) May 15, 2019
Everton fans I work with wax lyrical about him, say he oozes class in majority of games!
— Owen Pugh (@OwenPugh) May 15, 2019
True baller walks into our midfield
— TheNotorious1 (@YidYeh) May 15, 2019
Well I was wrong about Sissoko so I hope I am wrong about this guy. For me he seems to slow.
— Tony (@MoPoHotspur) May 15, 2019
Proper player..
— Stephen king (@Stephen91314828) May 15, 2019