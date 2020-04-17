Tottenham fans excited about the links with Donny van de Beek

Tottenham have apparently made enquiries for the Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek over the past year.
The 22-year-old Dutchman has been outstanding for Ajax in the Champions League and his performances have caught the eye of Real Madrid as well.
Spurs are thought to be keen on the player as well (via Football London). It will be interesting to see if they make their move for the player anytime soon.
Van de Beek would be a terrific addition to Spurs’ midfield. They need a box-to-box midfielder like him with creative duties. He could form a good partnership with Ndombele next season.
However, the player is thought to be valued at £47 million and he is expected to join Real Madrid.
If Los Blancos are serious about signing him, Spurs will have to admit defeat in the chase.
It is highly unlikely that Van de Beek would turn down the lure of Bernabeu in order to join Jose Mourinho’s side.
Also, Spurs won’t be able to match Real Madrid’s offer financially.
The links with Van de Beek have left the Tottenham fans excited but the move seems quite unlikely at this stage.
Here is what the Spurs fans had to say on Twitter about the transfer rumour.
