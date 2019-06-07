Tottenham closing in on Bruno Fernandes, fans react

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Bruno Fernandes.
According to a report from Record (translated by SportWitness), the Londoners are ready to meet Sporting’s asking price.
Apparently, the player’s agent was in England to meet with Spurs on Thursday.
Fernandes has had a very good season and he could prove to be a quality signing for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Eriksen could leave the club this summer and if he does, Spurs will need a quality attacking midfielder.
Fernandes will add creativity and goals to the Tottenham midfield.
The Portuguese ace has scored 28 goals for Sporting this past season. He also picked up 14 assists along the way.
Spurs could definitely use more goals from midfield and Fernandes would solve that problem.
The 24-year-old has the potential to develop into a world class footballer and Pochettino could help him fulfil his potential.
It will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football quickly if the move goes through.
Here is what some of the Tottenham fans had to say about the latest reports regarding the midfielder.
