Tottenham and Manchester United keen on Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are keen on signing the Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.
As per Leggo (via Sportwitness), Manchester United are keen on the playmaker as well.
Apparently, Spurs have been pressing for months for the talented midfielder and Roma could be forced to enter into talks if an offer of around €60m comes along.
Zaniolo is very highly rated in Italy and Juventus are keeping tabs on the player as well.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs submit an offer anytime soon. The reported price could prove to be a challenge for Tottenham and his other suitors though.
Clubs have incurred heavy financial losses due to the current health crisis and big money signings might not be possible for most clubs this summer.
If Roma lower the asking price and agree to a reasonable fee, Zaniolo could prove to be a superb addition for Tottenham.
Tottenham could do with more creative options and the Italian would be a perfect fit.
Zaniolo can play in a number of positions and his arrival will give Mourinho some much needed depth and tactical flexibility.
Spurs should look to move for the player as soon as possible if they want to beat their competition. The likes of Manchester United and Juventus are better equipped financially and Spurs could struggle to lure the player if they come calling.