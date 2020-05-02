Tottenham and Everton make enquiries for Marash Kumbulla

Tottenham are interested in signing the Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla this summer.
As per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sportwitness), they want the youngster to replace Jan Vertonghen at the club.
The report further states that Spurs aren’t the only ones after Kumbulla. The likes of Everton and Inter Milan are keen on the defender as well.
Apparently, officials from both Premier League clubs have arrived in Verona over the last few weeks to enquire about the player’s availability.
Kumbulla is very highly rated in Italy and he has been dubbed as the next Maldini. He has had an impressive season with Verona this year and the interest in him is completely justified.
The Italian club are looking for a fee of around €30m for their prized asset. It will be interesting to see if Spurs or Everton submit an offer for the player now.
If the Premier League sides come up with a concrete proposal, Kumbulla’s head could be turned easily. It is hard to resist the lure of English football and both Spurs and Everton are attractive projects.
A move to either club would be a massive step up for Kumbulla.
Both clubs have the means to pay the reported asking price and they should look to wrap up the transfer soon.
Kumbulla certainly has the potential to repay the fee in the long run.