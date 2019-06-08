Tottenham agree deal to sign Kion Etete

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Kion Etete.
The highly-rated young forward is set to join up with Spurs’ youth team now.
According to Nottingham Post, the Londoners will pay around £200,000 for the 17-year-old.
However, the youngster is clearly on for the future and Tottenham need to invest in their first team now. They will need more quality and depth to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.
Etete was on trial at Tottenham earlier this year and he seems have to impressed the club staff. He managed to score twice in the game against West Ham back then.
The attacker is prodigiously talented and he will be hoping to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s first team plans soon.
Etete is only 17 and he has a lot to learn before he can make an impact in the Premier League. However, Tottenham have a very good youth setup and it could help him develop faster.
The London club have nurtured several young players in the last few years and Etete could go on to become a starter for them as well.
Furthermore, Pochettino’s handling of young players has been excellent. He will give chances to the young forward once he is ready.