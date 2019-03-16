Tony Pulis heaps praise on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has heaped praise on Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.
The two clubs face each other in the Championship later today.
Speaking to the Northern Echo, Pulis revealed that Aston Villa are in great form and Jack Grealish is good enough to shine in the Premier League.
“Villa are on a great run. They’ve got an exceptional squad when everyone is fit,” Pulis said.
“Grealish would be a top player in the Premier League and is obviously important for them. (We) need to give everything against a very good Villa side and I’ll make a couple of changes to help with that if I can.”
Grealish has been in fine form since his return from injury and he has been instrumental in Aston Villa’s resurgence in the recent weeks.
The attacking midfielder scored crucial goals against Derby County and Birmingham in his last three appearances and he will be looking to build on this and finish the season strongly.
Villa aren’t too far from the play-off places and Grealish could guide them to the Premier League if he keeps up this kind of form.
The Aston Villa star will be delighted to hear these words of praise from the rival managers. He is very highly rated in the Championship and it will be interesting to see if he can prove himself in the Premier League in future.