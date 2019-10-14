Tony Cascarino slams Gylfi Sigurdsson’s inconsistency

Popular pundit Tony Cascarino has outline Gylfi Sigurdsson’s inconsistency for Everton.
Everton have made a poor start to the season and Silva needs his top players to start delivering now.
However, the likes of Sigurdsson are struggling to make their mark.
Cascarino believes that the former Spurs midfielder is a good player and he is technically proficient but his inconsistency is a bit of a problem.
“Sigurdsson was let go by Tottenham, they chose for him to go to Swansea, and he’s a talented lad, he’s superbly technically,” Cascarino told TalkSport.
“But as a regular consistent Premier League performer, I wouldn’t say he ticks that box for me.”
It will be interesting to see if the midfielder can improve his form after the international break.
Everton will need him to be in top form for the remainder of the season if they want to end the campaign on a high.
Currently, the Toffees are sitting in the relegation zone.
Sigurdsson is a match-winner on his day and he will have to step up and deliver now.
The former Spurs ace is excellent from the long-range and with set pieces. In order for the likes of Richarlison and Kean to thrive, someone like Sigurdsson will have to perform in the midfield.