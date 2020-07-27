Tony Cascarino praises Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Tony Cascarino has included Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in his Premier League Team of the Season for The Times.

The former Aston Villa and Chelsea striker has been impressed with the performances of Mane for Liverpool this season.





Cascarino, who now works as a pundit for talkSPORT, believes that the former Southampton star has become more than “just an unpredictable player”.

Cascarino wrote in The Times: “Can scare the life out of defenders in a split second but has become more than just an unpredictable player.

“I strongly considered Raheem Sterling for this position but while he has outscored Mane 19 to 17, he has assisted only once to Mané’s seven.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mane has made 31 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool this season, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The Senegal international forward also made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s side this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, during the 2018-19 campaign, Mane made 35 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Reds, scoring 22 goals and providing one assist in the process.

The forward also scored four goals and provided one assist in 13 Champions League matches for the Merseyside outfit last season, according to WhoScored.

Mane is one of the best players in the Premier League, and his importance to the current Liverpool team cannot be overrated at all.