Teddy Sheringham urges Manchester United to upgrade on Anthony Martial

Manchester United lost their Premier League opener 3-1 to Crystal Palace earlier today and former star Teddy Sheringham believes that the Red Devils need to invest in a quality striker.

He said that Manchester United will not win the title with Anthony Martial as their number nine.





The 24-year-old Frenchman was outstanding for United last season and Sheringham’s assessment seems a bit harsh. Martial has the talent to develop into a top-class striker and he is still quite young.

If he can continue to improve, he could certainly become one of the best strikers in the league soon. Martial scored 23 goals in all competitions last season.

Speaking to the Mirror, Sheringham said: “Manchester United won’t win the title with Anthony Martial as their number nine. When you’re playing at a club like that, scoring 20 goals in a season is good, but you’re looking at a 30-35-goal man to be the icing on the cake. Will he be that man? I’m not so sure.”

It will be interesting to see if Solskjaer can improve his squad before the window closes. The Red Devils have signed Donny van de Beek so far and they have been linked with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles.