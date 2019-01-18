Steven Gerrard rules out Rangers move for Adam Lallana

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana was linked with a move to Rangers earlier in the week.
The attacking midfielder is struggling to get games at Anfield this season and bookies made the Scottish giants frontrunners to secure his services.
However, it appears that there is no truth to these links.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has rubbished the reports and he has ruled out a move for his former teammate.
When asked about potential moves for Ravel Morrison and Adam Lallana, Gerrard replied: “There’s no truth in either”.
Rangers have done well in the market this month and they have signed some quality players in Jermain Defoe and Steven Davis.
Gerrard will be hoping that his new signings can fire his side to the title this season. Rangers are firmly in the title race and they have shown that they can give Celtic a run for their money.
It will be interesting to see if the Gers make any more moves before the close of the transfer window.
American midfielder Matt Polster is one player who could come in. Gerrard has confirmed that the Scottish outfit are interested in signing the player.