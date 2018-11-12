Steven Gerrard reacts to Rangers’ win over Motherwell

Rangers picked up a stunning 7-1 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
The Scottish giants were unplayable at times and the fans will be delighted to see the reaction from the players after a poor result against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.
Goals from Arfield, Tavernier, Morelos, Grezda and Middleton sealed the win for the Ibrox giants.
Manager Steven Gerrard seemed delighted with his side’s performance as well. The former Liverpool coach reacted to the 7-1 win during his post-match presser and he described the showing with two words – ruthless and relentless.
He said: “We asked the players to bounce back today and put a show on for the supporters, and they certainly delivered that. That’s what I’ve been asking for from the players since we first started on June 15. We’ve used the words ruthless and relentless, no matter the scoreline. Forget the scoreline, just keep going all the way until the final whistle and the lads did that today.”
The win takes Rangers up to 3rd in the table. They are just two points behind bitter rivals Celtic now. Steven Gerrard will be looking to build on this performance and challenge for the title this season.
Rangers have been quite impressive in their European games this season but they are inconsistent when it comes to the domestic competitions. This could be the performance that kick-starts Rangers’ domestic season and sets them on their way.