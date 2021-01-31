Steven Gerrard reacts to Manchester United’s loss to Sheffield United, weighs in on their title challenge

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard continues to keep tabs on the Premier League despite managing in the Scottish Premiership, and he remains a staunch Liverpool fan.

The former midfielder has never liked Manchester United given his links with the Anfield giants, and that does not appear to have changed.





According to the Sportsmail, Gerrard’s eyes lit up when a journalist told him on Wednesday that the Red Devils were losing to Sheffield United at Old Trafford, and he made sure to watch the highlights when he got back to his apartment that night.

The 1-0 defeat prevented Man Utd from returning to the top of the league table, and that would have left the Liverpool hero very delighted.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men could not bounce back from mid-week’s shocker when they visited Arsenal yesterday, playing a goalless draw, and they have found themselves three points behind leaders Manchester City – who have a game in hand.

Man Utd would drop to third should Leicester City beat Leeds United today, and they would have gone from being labelled title contenders to challenging for a top-four finish within a week.

Gerrard agrees that the Old Trafford outfit have improved recently, but he reckons they need a few more quality additions if they truly want to mount a strong title challenge going forward.

“United still seem a work in progress. You can see they have made massive strides. Bruno Fernandes has given everyone a massive boost,” the former Liverpool skipper told Sportsmail.

“He has put confidence around the team, a bit similar to the way [Virgil] Van Dijk did at Liverpool. You still look and think they could be a couple of pieces short but they are definitely much further along than where they were a couple of years back.”

While Liverpool’s title defence has taken a huge hit of recent following some disappointing results, Gerrard will definitely still be rooting for them to win the title, and the thoughts of the Red Devils landing it will be unsettling.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will look to beat West Ham United today, and a win will see them close the gap between them and Man Utd to just a point.