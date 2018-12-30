Steven Gerrard lavishes praise on Rangers’ Andy Halliday

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has lavished praise on Andy Halliday after his derby display.
The Ibrox outfit managed to beat Celtic 1-0 in the Old Firm Derby yesterday and Halliday was one of the best players on the pitch.
The versatile midfielder put in a tenacious display and his hardworking approach clearly impressed the manager. Furthermore, his ability to inspire his teammates and lead as an example was instrumental for Rangers.
Gerrard claimed that Halliday is his unofficial captain and he thinks the world of him.
The Rangers boss said: “He epitomized the whole spirit of the squad. Andy earned the right to play today, he was outstanding against Hibs. Every time I’ve called upon him, whether it be a cameo or from the beginning, every single day in training he’s available. Andy Halliday is my unofficial captain. I think the world of him and I think he deserves this night.”
The midfielder will be delighted with these comments from the manager and he will be looking to put in more impressive performances like these. Halliday will be hoping to build on his impressive form and guide Rangers to a trophy this season.
The Gers are well and truly in the title race and players like Halliday will be crucial to Gerrard’s quest for glory.