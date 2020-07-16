Some Southampton fans react to Jannik Vestergaard display against Brighton

Some Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jannik Vestergaard against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday evening.

Vestergaard was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Brighton at St. James’ Park.


The 27-year-old central defender started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

According to WhoScored, the Denmark international took two shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 77.5%, won six headers, took 89 touches, and made one interception and two clearances.

So far this season, Vestergaard has made 15 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Saints, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Dane has been linked with a move away from the Saints in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail reported this week that Southampton expect to sell Vestergaard this summer, with Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester City interested in securing his services this summer.

Some Southampton fans have given their reaction to the performance of Vestergaard against Brighton at St. Mary’s Stadium on Thursday evening.

Below are some of the best comments: