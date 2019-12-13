Slavisa Jokanovic reacts to Ryan Sessegnon’s goal vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham crashed to a defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this week.
However, the Londoners have managed to progress into the knockout rounds of the competition. Ryan Sessegnon managed to put in an impressive display for Jose Mourinho’s side and he scored a goal as well.
Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic took to Twitter to lavish praise on the youngster for his performance.
His tweet read: “Well done @RyanSessegnon !!”.
Sessegnon will be delighted with his performance and the goal on his first start for the club. It will be interesting to see if he can build on it and hold down a regular starting berth this season.
The youngster can operate as a left-back as well as a left-winger. However, he is defensively not good enough to start as a left-back every week.
It would be better to let him adapt to the league and learn the defensive side of the game with time. Meanwhile, he could be a useful option for Mourinho and Tottenham in an attacking capacity.
The former Fulham youngster is very highly rated in England and he could develop into a star for Mourinho with the right guidance.