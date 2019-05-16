Simon Grayson comments on Leeds ace Liam Cooper

Former Leeds United player and pundit Simon Grayson has suggested that Leeds struggled to cope with the pressure against Derby County.
The Whites were defeated at Elland Road last night and Derby progressed to the play-off finals in the end.
After an impressive season under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds will be bitterly disappointed not to have secure promotion to the Premier League.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Grayson revealed that even experienced players like Liam Cooper gave in to the pressure last night.
He added that Cooper has had a good season but he made a couple of errors against the Rams.
He said during the programme (via HITC): “It’s amazing what playoff situations can do to players. Liam Cooper has been outstanding all season and yet made a couple of errors. Leeds were on the back foot then.”
The likes of Casilla were pretty poor as well. It seemed that Leeds lost their heads during crucial stages of the game.
It will be interesting to see how Leeds United bounce back from this one.
They will need to add to their squad and keep their key players if they want to secure promotion next season.
The Whites should have secured automatic promotion this year but a late collapse forced them to go through the play-offs.