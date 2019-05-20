Sean Longstaff set to receive bumper new deal at Newcastle

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff is all set to receive a bumper new deal at the club.
According to a report from Mirror (via HITC), the Magpies have decided that the youngster will be rewarded for his performances this past season.
The Newcastle player had his breakthrough season and he will be looking to build on this experience next season.
He is already an important player for Rafa Benitez and the decision to keep him at the club with a long term deal will certainly please the fans.
Longstaff has a big future ahead of him and Newcastle will be hoping to hold on to him during his peak years. The midfielder has massive potential and losing him now would be catastrophic for the club.
The 21-year-old has been linked with Manchester United this summer but he should look to keep his head down and work on his game now.
A big move wouldn’t be ideal at this stage of his career. Furthermore, Benítez is the ideal manager to develop him.
If he keeps improving with time, he will get many more chances to move to a top club in future. For now, he needs to be patient and focus on his development.