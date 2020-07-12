Salim Lamrani reacts to Leeds United win against Swansea City

Salim Lamrani has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United’s late win against Swansea City on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds defeated Swansea 1-0 away from home at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship.





Pablo Hernandez scored for the West Yorkshire outfit in the 89th minute when it looked that the match was going to end in a draw.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s former translator Lamrani was following the match, and he has delighted with the result for the club.

We’re going back home !!!

MOT — Salim Lamrani (@SalimLamraniOff) July 12, 2020

Stats

Against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Leeds had 58% of the possession, took 12 shots of which four were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Promotion to the Premier League

The win against Swansea means that Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 84 points from 43 matches.

Bielsa’s side are three points ahead of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and six points ahead of third-placed Brentford.

Leeds need just four points from their final three Championship matches to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

It is just a matter of time before the Whites are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2004.