Rodgers says ‘wonderful’ Christie has shown a ‘great sign of development’

Brendan Rodgers has lauded Ryan Christie for the progress he’s made as a player this season, calling the Celtic midfielder “wonderful” for working hard to show a “great sign of development”.
As per the Telegraph, Rodgers said: “There was a plan in place for him, but it’s up to him to see whether that plan is correct and if he really wants to follow it. He goes away and he follows it and does the work to get his body strength, comes back and gets measured and all of that – and to see that reward now is great.
“It’s also a great sign of the development of a young player. It takes that little bit of time, and he’s a wonderful example of that. He’s now done it at the highest level both for club and for country. It’s great.”
Christie wasn’t a regular in the side earlier in the season, he’d made only one start in the Scottish Premiership up until mid-October. He’s since started in Celtic’s last four league outings, scoring an impressive three goals for his troubles.
The 23-year-old has had to be patient for opportunities since his 2015-move from Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He was loaned back to his former club immediately after signing for Celtic and has spent much of the last two seasons with Aberdeen.
Christie has made only 29 appearances in three years for the Hoops, 28 fewer than he made on loan at Aberdeen. The Scotland international never gave up, however, and worked hard to improve to get himself back in the squad.
And when given his chance by Rodgers to impress, he took it with both hands. This season, Christie has contributed seven goals in 16 games in all competitions and now finds himself a regular for club and country. It’s been an incredible turnaround.
