Roberto Carlos says he prefers Manchester City’s Ederson to Liverpool’s Alisson

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has weighed in his opinion on the Ederson versus Alisson debate.
The English Premier League goalkeeping duo continue to hand Brazil national team manager Tite a selection headache due to their respective brilliance, but the Liverpool star seems to have won the race for starting berth again after being in goal for the South Americans in their last two Copa America games.
Alisson was also first-choice during last summer World Cup, but Carlos says he prefers the Manchester City star due to his ability on the ball.
“I like Alisson because he is tall and has good positioning but Ederson can play in any position – goalkeeper, centre-back, midfielder – he has great quality,” the Real Madrid legend told Alexey Yaroshevsky on the Raw Take podcast.
“So I am sorry Alisson, but to me Ederson is a bit better because he plays better with his feet.
“Alisson has won the Champions League and Ederson didn’t get there with City which makes Alisson very happy and that has to motivate Ederson to be an even better keeper.”
Ederson pipped Alisson to the PFA Team of the Year spot last term, but the former AS Roma goalie beat him to the Golden Gloves in the end after keeping 21 clean sheets in the last Premier League campaign – just one more than the City man.
It remains to be seen if the two-time Premier League winner will be able to wrestle the national team starting berth from the hands of the Champions League winner, but the healthy rivalry between the two definitely keeps them on their toes, and both Liverpool and Manchester City stand to continue to benefit from it.