Rio Ferdinand reacts as James Rodriguez signs for Everton

Everton have announced the signing of Colombian international midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, with the 29-year-old penning a two-year deal with the option of another year.

Rodriguez is reuniting with Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti who signed for Madrid in the summer of 2014.





The new Everton man had his best season under the Italian, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists in 29 games in his first campaign with the La Liga giants, and he will hope to replicate a similar form at Goodison Park.

Landing Rodriguez is a big move from the Merseysiders, and the Colombian will be keen to prove himself in the English top-flight.

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand is glad to see the former AS Monaco star in the Premier League, and he has taken to Twitter to react thus:

Congrats my friend 👊🏽

Look forward to seeing you soon!

Was good to interview the new #Everton man in lockdown @jamesdrodriguez 👇🏽https://t.co/EeBO67oCWs https://t.co/0mrUFDtvZe — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) September 7, 2020

Everton are looking to establish themselves as a top-six side going forward, and signing a player who has won it all at club level speaks volumes.

Rodriguez has won the Champions League, the Europa League and the La Liga title, and his experience and quality should come handy in the Goodison Park dressing room and on the pitch.