Richard Keys claims Rafa Benitez tried to leave Newcastle United for Everton twice

Everton manager Marco Silva is under huge pressure following his side’s unimpressive start to the Premier League campaign.
The Toffees have lost five out of their opening eight games and are currently in 18th place in the table.
Everton have lost their last four league games, and the Portuguese will hope to turn things around immediately after the international break.
Some already reckon Silva is a few defeats away from the sack, and that can’t be ruled out given how much majority shareholder and club owner Farhad Moshiri has invested in the transfer market over the last two summers.
Should the former Watford boss be shown the exit door, Everton won’t be short of options, and popular pundit Richard Keys reckons former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez will jump at the chance to manage the side.
Keys believes the Spaniard’s affiliation with Liverpool wouldn’t be a hindrance, claiming he already tried to land the job on two occasions.
“Who next? Arsene Wenger is available of course. So is David Moyes and my call left field last week was Rafa,” the former Sky Sports presenter wrote in his latest blog column.
“Don’t believe he wouldn’t take it. He tried twice to get it when he was at Newcastle – before Sam and Silva. He’d walk back from China for it. Rafa doesn’t do ‘emotion’ – as he proved when he went to Chelsea.
“He does what he believes is right for himself. He always has. Ask Mike Ashley.”
The Champions League-winning boss is currently with Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, and while it remains to be seen if he will leave his position after three months to return to England, it’s hard to see Everton fans ever warming up to him.
The Toffees will most likely give Silva more time as he is capable of getting things right and taking them to the next level.
Should he get sacked, it’s hard to see the club going for Benitez, though.