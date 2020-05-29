Reported Wolves and West Ham target Sami Khedira comments on his future

Reported Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United target Sami Khedira has said that he does not plan to leave Juventus in the summer transfer window, as quoted on Goal.com.

According to Calciomercato, Premier League club Wolves and West Ham are interested in signing the former Real Madrid midfielder this summer.

However, the 33-year-old has said that he is happy at the Italian giants and does not plan on leaving.

Goal.com quotes Khedira as saying: “My contract with Juventus expires in 2021. I feel very good in Italy and in the team.

“I have found a very strong team and I am still hungry to win many titles. Now I have more confidence in my body and therefore I see no reason to change team. I am very happy at Juventus and in Turin.”

Stats

Khedira has been on the books of Juventus since the summer of 2015 when he joined the Italian powerhouse on a free transfer after leaving Spanish powerhouse Madrid.

The Germany international, who won the World Cup in 2014. has won Serie A four times during his time at Juventus.

According to WhoScored, Khedira has made nine starts and three substitute appearances in Serie A for Juventus so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The German has also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Bianconeri this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Khedira scored two goals and provided one assist in 10 Serie A matches, and made four appearances in the Champions League for the Bianconeri, according to WhoScored.