Report: Trabzonspor have reached an agreement in principle with former Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic

According to Turkish news outlet TRT Spor, Trabzonspor have reached an agreement in principle with former Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic.

The 26-year-old was released by the Scottish Premiership giants at the end of last season and is currently a free agent.





Celtic decided against activating a year option in Simunovic’s contract, and his injuries woes could have played a huge role in their decision.

The Croatian battled through a string of injury setbacks during his five-year stay at Parkhead, playing just 75 league games.

Nevertheless, he was a reliable performer when called upon, playing his role in helping the Hoops win five league titles, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

Simunovic joined Celtic from Dinamo Zagreb where he won three league titles, a Croatian Cup and the Croatian Super Cup, and he will hope to continue winning silverware at Trabzonspor.

The Turkish giants missed out on the title last term to Istanbul Basaksehir by just four points, and they are looking to make necessary squad changes in order to mount a stronger challenge next term.

Simunovic will likely miss out on European football next season should he complete his expected move to Trabzonspor as they have been handed a one-year ban from the competition due for breaching UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations.