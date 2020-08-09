Report: Tottenham Hotspur could sell Moussa Sissoko for £18m

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho could sell Moussa Sissoko in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham might consider a bid of £18 million for the France international midfielder.





Tottenham Hotspur spell

Sissoko joined Tottenham from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £30 million.

The France international midfielder struggled initially, but he then turned on the style and established himself as an important player under then head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The 30-year-old has not always had the best of times, and has been rather inconsistent with his performances.

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Spurs this past season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

The midfielder also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League for the North London outfit this past campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

While selling Sissoko at £18 million would be a loss for Spurs, they could use that money to invest in a young player who could have a better impact next season and beyond.