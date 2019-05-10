Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Everton to do battle over Bolton Wanderer’s Luca Connell

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are keen on Bolton Wanderer teenage midfielder Luca Connell, while the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City have also registered interest.
The Trotters are in debt to the tune of £41.6million, and are on the brink of administration, meaning they will most likely lose the talented Connell for just as meagre as a training compensation.
Spurs and the Toffees have tracked the 18-year-old midfielder since he broke into the first-team, and it will be interesting to see who comes out tops in the battle.
The Republic of Ireland youth international featured in 10 Championship games and two F.A Cup games for Bolton this term, and he did enough to impress top-flight sides.
Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion were interested in Connell in January, but both saw their bids knocked back.
Spurs are famous for signing young players from the lower divisions, and manager Mauricio Pochettino’s passion for developing and improving youngsters is well-documented.
It’s a blueprint Everton want to follow under manager Marco Silva and Director of Football Marcel Brands, and Connell will be in safe hands no matter where he opts to ply his trades next given his huge potential and talents.