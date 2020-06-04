Report shares Marco Silva’s role in Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s injury woes at Everton

Everton spent £25 million to acquire the services of defensive midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin from Mainz 05 last summer after identifying him as the perfect replacement for Idrissa Gueye.

The Ivory Coast international has made just two appearances, totalling 135 minutes, since arriving at Goodison Park, and isn’t expected back on the training ground until November.

Gbamin needed surgery on his injured quadriceps after picking up the problem while taking a shot during a training session at Finch Farm in August and was initially ruled out until January.

However, another surgery was required in February, ruling him out of action until April.

Gbamin went under the knife for the third time this season on Tuesday having sustained an Achilles tendon injury during a game of foot tennis at Finch Farm last week, and former Everton boss Marco Silva has been blamed for his role in the midfielder’s woes.

The 24-year-old only had one week of pre-season having been given three weeks off after last summer’s Africa Cup of Nations, and was immediately thrust into action when the Premier League kicked off, playing the last 45 minutes in the opener against Crystal Palace.

Gbamin started for Everton a week later, playing all 90 minutes against Watford before getting injured days later.

However, that injury and the subsequent ones might not have happened if he hadn’t been rushed into Premier League action.

According to The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland, the player’s representatives believed an hour was the maximum he could manage against the Hornets, with the midfielder himself telling Silva during the game that he should be substituted.

He is expected to spend the early part of his recovery and rehabilitation in France, and might not be ready to return to action until January.