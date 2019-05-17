Report: Sell-on clause could earn Manchester United £20million if Crystal Palace cash-in on Wilfried Zaha

According to The Sun, Manchester United could have their summer transfer budget boosted by a £20million windfall should Crystal Palace sell Wilfried Zaha.
The Red Devils included a 25% sell-on clause in the deal that saw the 26-year-old move to Selhurst Park for £6million in 2015, and he is now set to leave for a Champions League-playing club this summer having told the club of his wishes.
Sportsmail claims Palace will only sanction a sale for £80million, and while it remains to be seen if it is a price any of Zaha’s suitors are willing to meet, United stand to earn its quarter should a deal go through.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could do with any additional transfer funds this summer as the Norwegian plans a major squad overhaul.
United surely have the financial strength to secure their targets without Zaha’s prospective £20million windfall, but having it is a welcome boost nonetheless, and the club won’t hesitate to add similar clauses in some of their transfer deals going forward.
The Ivory Coast international made just two league appearances for United, but has since grown into one of the finest wingers in the top-flight, scoring 10 goals and assisting five others in 2018-19.