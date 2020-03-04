Report: Real Madrid star Eden Hazard to undergo surgery on Thursday

According to Marca, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard will undergo surgery on his injured ankle on Thursday.
The former Chelsea star suffered the injury on the same ankle in February, having been on the sidelines for three months prior to that.
The Spanish publication has reported that the 29-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, will undergo surgery on the right distal tendon in his left ankle in Dallas on Thursday.
The Belgium International is expected to be out of action for two months, but he could reportedly be back playing for Madrid before the end of the season.
Injury-stricken Real Madrid spell
Hazard joined Madrid from Premier League club Chelsea in the summer of 2019 for an initial transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £89 million.
Much was expected of the winger when he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the 29-year-old has failed to make a huge impact due to injury problems.
According to WhoScored, the former Lille star has made just nine starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga for Los Blancos so far this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.
Hazard has also played five times in the Champions League for Zinedine Zidane’s team this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.