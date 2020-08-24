Report: Rangers winger Ryan Kent wants Leeds United move

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has told the Ibrox club that he wants to join Leeds United, according to 90min.

It has been reported that Leeds are confident of striking a deal with Rangers over the transfer of Kent in the summer transfer window.





This despite the Whites seeing their opening offer for the former Liverpool winger turned down, according to the report.

Kent has told Rangers that he wants to leave for Leeds and play in the Premier League, it has been claimed.

The West Yorkshire club will play in the Premier League next season for the first since since 2004 after head coach Marcelo Bielsa guided them to automatic promotion from the Championship.

Blow for Rangers

Kent’s reported desire to join Leeds will come as a blow for for Rangers, who are aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The former Liverpool winger is an important player in the current Rangers team, and if he leaves, then it would be a massive blow for the Ibrox club.

While there is still a lot of time for Rangers to find a suitable replacement, the fact of the matter is that Kent is a very good player who will leave a hole in the team if he leaves this summer.