Report: Rangers set to open talks to sign Isaac Atanga

Glasgow Rangers are looking to bring exciting young talent Isaac Atanga to the Ibrox club in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Kickgh.com, the Gers are keen to sign the highly-rated 19-year-old forward who plays for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.





The report claims that the Ibrox club are set to open transfer talks to sign the young attacker.

However, as is the case with so many young talents these days, Rangers could find themselves battling against a host of potential suitors for Atanga.

Several European clubs like Club Brugge, Feyenoord, Anderlecht and Deportivo Alaves have registered an interest in the youngster.

The versatile winger, who can play as a forward, has made his breakthrough this season after graduating from the club academy. He has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 35 games for his club in 2019/20.

Rangers may have to pay a premium fee to bring him to Ibrox, as Nordsjaelland are looking to sell him for a fee of around five to nine million euros (£4.5million to £8.2million).

The Gers will be looking to bolster their squad and will try to prevent Celtic from winning their 10th SPL title in a row.

Steven Gerrard should focus on signing a new striker before the start of the new season with Alfredo Morelos likely to leave the club this summer.