Report: Rangers make contact to sign George Edmundson

Glasgow Rangers are looking to bring George Edmundson to the Ibrox club this summer, and the Gers have made initial contact already.
According to a report from The Sun on Sunday (19/5; page 63), the Gers have made a formal approach to sign the Oldham defender. They have made contact with the club regarding the availability of the centre-back.
Recently, the Daily Mail reported that likes of Stoke City and Hull City are interested in the player as well. He is reportedly valued at around £450,000, and the player is keen on making a step up.
However, Rangers are not prepared to pay more than £500,000 for the youngster. Bolstering the defence is a priority for Steven Gerrard as both Joe Worrall and Gareth McAuley likely to not be at the club next season.
Rangers have Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson, but they need quality and depth in that position. The 21-year-old has already made 79 appearances for the League Two club, and he certainly has the quality to fill the role at Ibrox.
While Oldham are hoping that an auction ensues to drive the price up, Rangers are reluctant to pay over the odds. While Edmundson has all the potential to be a very player, and could turn out to be a bargain, Rangers must not pay over the odds for him as they need to save the fund for the marquee signings.