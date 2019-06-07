Report: Rangers keen on Royal Antwerp right-back Daniel Opare if James Tavernier leaves

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are planning a summer move for Royal Antwerp right-back Daniel Opare should James Tavernier leave Ibrox.
The Gers captain is a wanted man in the English Premier League, with newly-promoted Aston Villa and Brighton keen on luring him to the big time.
Tavernier could be let go for the right price and if he expresses the desire to leave, and Rangers will be going after £500,000-rated Opare as a replacement.
The Ghana international has just a year left on his current contract at Antwerp, and the Belgian side are ready to cash in on him now in order not to lose him for free.
Opare, a speedster and strong right-back is also on the radars of Villa and Norwich, and he brings a lot of experience to the table having had spells at Porto, Besiktas, Lens, Augsburg and Real Madrid B.
The 28-year-old is known for regularly delivering precise crosses into the box, and he could be a great addition to manager Steven Gerrard’s side.
Opare will be featuring for the Black Stars at the African Nations Cup later this month, and he could catch the attention of scouts if he gets to impress, while Rangers will have the chance to run the rule over him all over again at the biggest international stage on his continent.