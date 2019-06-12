Report: Rangers dealt blow as Ryan Kent doesn’t want another loan move, Liverpool demanding £12 million to sell

According to Goal, Liverpool winger Ryan Kent does not want another temporary move this summer, and may yet remain at Anfield.
The 22-year-old impressed on loan with Rangers last season, scoring six goals and registering nine assists in 43 games for Steven Gerrard’s side to emerge as the Scottish Premiership PFA Young Player of the Year.
The Ibrox outfit would love to have Kent on another season-long loan once again, but he wants a permanent move away from Liverpool should he get to leave again this summer, and Leeds United – who are also keen on a temporary move – have also been dealt a huge blow.
The Reds are open to selling the English winger for £12 million, and it is highly unlikely that Rangers will match the asking price.
Having played 125 games in loan spells across Coventry, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City, Kent would love to stake a claim for a first-team spot at Anfield, and the absence of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane for the majority of Liverpool pre-season tour could afford him a chance to impress manager Jurgen Klopp.
However, the Light Blues can secure the services of another Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, and a loan move to Ibrox seems to be very certain for the 21-year-old.