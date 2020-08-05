Report: Peterborough’s Director of Football Barry Fry says Celtic is Ivan Toney’s preferred choice

Celtic are interested in signing Peterborough striker Ivan Toney as manager Neil Lennon looks to boost his striking options.

The Hoops have seen their opening bid of £4 million turned down, but they are yet to return with an improved bid and time is running out with Brentford closing in on the 24-year-old.





Peterborough’s Director of Football Barry Fry says Celtic are Toney’s preferred choice, but the club won’t hesitate to move on quickly if they are kept waiting.

“They are running out of time now. The lad is very close to signing for someone else in the next couple of days,” the club’s chief told The Scottish Daily Mail.

“Celtic would have been his preferred choice, but they are nowhere near it. I heard from Ivan’s agent to say Celtic were coming back.

“That was Sunday evening after their first game. They had heard Celtic would be coming back, but I haven’t heard anything.”

Toney scored 26 goals in 39 games across all competitions for the English League One last term, but the club are keen to cash in on him after their promotion bid fell through.

While playing in the Championship no doubt attracts him, the fact that Celtic can offer European football gives them an advantage in the race, but it doesn’t seem they are prepared to offer more than £4 million for his services.

Lennon is confident that the Parkhead outfit will hold on to first-choice striker Odsonne Edouard despite interests from the English Premier League, but another striker is needed to provide quality competition and cover.

Toney would be a perfect addition to the Celtic attacking ranks, but someone else could be coming instead with the club keen on a loan move for West Ham United’s Albian Ajeti.