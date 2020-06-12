Report: OGC Nice agree £2 million plus bonuses fee for Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin

According to Nice Matin, Ligue 1 side OGC Nice have agreed a £1.8 million plus bonuses fee with Everton for the signature of midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman is set to undergo a medical next week and finally leave Goodison Park after struggling to impress in recent campaigns.





Schneiderlin joined Everton from Manchester United in January 2017 for an initial £20 million rising to £24 million on four-and-a-half-year contract, reuniting with ex-Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, whom he played for at Southampton.

The 30-year-old has played 73 Premier League games for Everton, appearing in 13 others across all competitions and scoring once.

While he struggled on Merseyside, Schneiderlin was a top player for Southampton, playing 261 games for them across the League One, Championship and Premier League, emerging as their Player of the Season in the 2012-13 – their first season back in the top-flight.

Injuries and lack of form have prevented the France international from living up to expectations at Everton, and he will hope to recover his form back home with Nice.