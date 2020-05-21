Report: Newcastle United interested in Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain

According to TuttoJuve, Newcastle United are interested in signing Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle could make an offer for the former Real Madrid striker this summer.

The report has added that Juventus will offload the Argentine striker on a loan deal if a club are willing to pay his annual salary of €7.5 million (£6.75m) in full.

Stats

Higuain has been on the books of Juventus and has done well for the Bianconeri, but with his former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Italian powerhouse in the summer of 2018, he has struggled to hold the same kind of importance.

The 32-year-old spent the first half of the 2018-19 campaign on loan at AC Milan and the second half on loan at Chelsea.

The Argentine striker – described by former Newcastle manager and then Napoli head coach Rafael Benitez as “a top-class player” in August 2013, as quoted in The Guardian – has made 16 starts and seven substitute appearances in Serie A for Juve so far this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Higuain has also made four starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for Juve so far this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.