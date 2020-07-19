Report: Newcastle United interested in Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 66, July 19, 2020), Newcastle United are interested in signing Patrick van Aanholt from Crystal Palace as an alternative to Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose.

Rose is on loan at Newcastle from Premier League rivals Tottenham at the moment, having moved to the Magpies in the January transfer window.





According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 66, July 19, 2020), there are doubts whether the England international left-back will be at St. James’ Park next season and beyond.

This has led the Magpies to take interest in Palace left-back van Aanholt, who actually had a loan spell at Newcastle from Chelsea in 2010, according to the report.

Injury concern

Van Aanholt is a very good and accomplished left-back who knows the Premier League inside out and has been a success in the division.

However, the left-back may miss the start of next season, according to recent comments from Palace manager Roy Hodgson.

The Netherlands International disclosed his shoulder against Manchester United last week and was carried off on a stretcher, with Palace manager Hodgson subsequently telling Reuters that the ex-Sunderland star will “require an operation” and may miss the start of the 2020-21 campaign.